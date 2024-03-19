Graham Capital Management L.P. Acquires New Holdings in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY)

Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Thryv by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Thryv by 1.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Thryv by 1.1% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 58,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thryv by 34.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Thryv by 0.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on THRY shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Thryv from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Thryv in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

THRY stock opened at $21.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $778.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 0.94. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.99 and a twelve month high of $26.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.09). Thryv had a negative net margin of 28.28% and a positive return on equity of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $236.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. Thryv’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joe Walsh acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.01 per share, with a total value of $95,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,172 shares in the company, valued at $9,527,279.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS. The company provides print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, and search engine marketing; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

