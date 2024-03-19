Graham Capital Management L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Free Report) by 118.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,898 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Montrose Environmental Group were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MEG. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 23.8% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,699,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,899,000 after buying an additional 519,892 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 62.4% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 777,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,741,000 after buying an additional 298,629 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 281.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 379,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,985,000 after buying an additional 280,130 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 12.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,446,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,058,000 after buying an additional 261,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 51.4% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 635,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,600,000 after buying an additional 215,883 shares during the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on MEG. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

NYSE:MEG opened at $36.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -23.08 and a beta of 2.02. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.96 and a fifty-two week high of $45.96.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $165.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.31 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 5.64%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

