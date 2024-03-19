Graham Capital Management L.P. Has $281,000 Stock Holdings in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Graham Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,741 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Blue Bird were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 113.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 198.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 89.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 325.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Blue Bird from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut Blue Bird from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Blue Bird from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays upped their price target on Blue Bird from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Blue Bird from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.58.

In related news, President Britton Smith sold 6,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $208,575.72. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 87,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,922,002.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President Britton Smith sold 6,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $208,575.72. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 87,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,922,002.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Asp Bb Holdings Llc sold 4,042,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total value of $133,003,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,297,597 shares of company stock valued at $140,815,973. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Blue Bird stock opened at $32.58 on Tuesday. Blue Bird Co. has a one year low of $17.37 and a one year high of $34.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.16 and its 200 day moving average is $24.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.35.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.52. Blue Bird had a return on equity of 223.85% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $317.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blue Bird Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

