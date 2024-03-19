Graham Capital Management L.P. Has $291,000 Position in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

Graham Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) by 48.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,118 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in IMAX were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in IMAX by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 43,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IMAX by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IMAX by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 241,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,640,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of IMAX by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 151,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in IMAX by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Get IMAX alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Robert D. Lister sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total transaction of $421,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 138,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,343,057.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on IMAX shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on IMAX from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 27th. TheStreet downgraded IMAX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on IMAX from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IMAX

IMAX Trading Down 4.8 %

IMAX stock opened at $15.71 on Tuesday. IMAX Co. has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $21.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $831.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.57.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $86.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.83 million. IMAX had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 9.59%. IMAX’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IMAX Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

IMAX Company Profile

(Free Report)

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.