Graham Capital Management L.P. Has $321,000 Stake in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Graham Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Free Report) by 37.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,454 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,788 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NTCT. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $1,093,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in NetScout Systems by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 225,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,313,000 after acquiring an additional 6,415 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in NetScout Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $2,163,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in NetScout Systems by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 916,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,686,000 after acquiring an additional 59,755 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NetScout Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $3,590,000. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetScout Systems Stock Down 7.1 %

Shares of NTCT opened at $20.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 0.64. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.74 and a 12 month high of $31.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NetScout Systems ( NASDAQ:NTCT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.33. NetScout Systems had a positive return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $218.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.08 million. On average, analysts anticipate that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet lowered NetScout Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

Insider Transactions at NetScout Systems

In other news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total value of $65,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,751.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $110,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,238.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total value of $65,790.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,436,751.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

Further Reading

