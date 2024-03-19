Graham Capital Management L.P. Has $329,000 Stock Holdings in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Free Report) by 315.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,148 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.08% of Community Health Systems worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 1.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 183,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 2.0% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 156,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 1.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 223,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 28.7% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CYH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Community Health Systems from $6.50 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Community Health Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.20.

Community Health Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CYH opened at $2.95 on Tuesday. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $6.53. The company has a market capitalization of $403.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.03.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.44). Community Health Systems had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

