Graham Capital Management L.P. Has $342,000 Stock Holdings in Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE)

Graham Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,105 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vital Energy were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vital Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vital Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Vital Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vital Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Vital Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VTLE opened at $51.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.34. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 3.24. Vital Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.74 and a 52-week high of $62.87.

Vital Energy ( NYSE:VTLE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $444.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.85 million. Vital Energy had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 44.91%. Vital Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vital Energy, Inc. will post 10.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Vital Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Vital Energy from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Vital Energy from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Vital Energy in a report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Vital Energy in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.22.

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

