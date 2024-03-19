Graham Capital Management L.P. Has $342,000 Stock Holdings in Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE)

Graham Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,105 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vital Energy were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vital Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vital Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Vital Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vital Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Vital Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.59% of the company’s stock.
Vital Energy Price Performance
NYSE:VTLE opened at $51.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.34. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 3.24. Vital Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.74 and a 52-week high of $62.87.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Vital Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Vital Energy from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Vital Energy from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Vital Energy in a report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Vital Energy in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.22.
Read Our Latest Research Report on VTLE
About Vital Energy
Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vital Energy
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Walmart: Here’s Your Chance to Get in Cheaper in 2024
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Insider Selling of Amazon Spikes in Q1, but it’s Not Time to Sell
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- 2 Deep Value, High Yield Stocks With a Double-Digit Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Vital Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.