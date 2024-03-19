Graham Capital Management L.P. Has $347,000 Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Graham Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,613 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 90,253.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,974,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,627,000 after buying an additional 15,956,771 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $644,715,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 151.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,688,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,381,000 after buying an additional 3,427,400 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,370,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1,915.2% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,793,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,300 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 8,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total transaction of $762,175.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,470.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 8,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $762,175.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,470.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 69,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total transaction of $5,891,020.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,161,117.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 232,371 shares of company stock valued at $19,505,099 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CL stock opened at $88.27 on Tuesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.62 and a 52-week high of $89.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.32. The company has a market capitalization of $72.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.42.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 509.75%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CL has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.31.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

