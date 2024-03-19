Graham Capital Management L.P. Purchases New Shares in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,499 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,551,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $747,239,000 after buying an additional 241,920 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in EMCOR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,212,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 3rd quarter worth $444,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 369,886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,820,000 after purchasing an additional 73,660 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 213.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the period. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at EMCOR Group

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.65, for a total value of $1,917,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,010,701.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EMCOR Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $330.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 1.09. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.52 and a 52 week high of $336.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $260.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.89.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 28.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.41%.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Articles

