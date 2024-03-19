Graham (NYSE:GHM) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $18.88

Shares of Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.88 and traded as high as $25.10. Graham shares last traded at $24.49, with a volume of 36,955 shares.
The firm has a market cap of $265.23 million, a P/E ratio of 94.20 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.01 and its 200 day moving average is $18.88.
Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $43.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.88 million. Graham had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 2.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Graham Co. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.
Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems, including ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection, propulsion, and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems comprising pumps, blowers, and drive electronics for defense sector.
