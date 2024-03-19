Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$88.33.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GRT.UN shares. Desjardins increased their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$84.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$81.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$86.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Laurentian raised their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$80.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

TSE GRT.UN opened at C$74.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.11. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$62.72 and a twelve month high of C$86.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$74.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$72.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.81.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is an increase from Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 152.78%.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

