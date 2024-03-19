Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Sunday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GRBK. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Friday, March 1st. B. Riley upped their price target on Green Brick Partners from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Shares of GRBK opened at $54.91 on Friday. Green Brick Partners has a 52-week low of $32.14 and a 52-week high of $59.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 8.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.71.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $450.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.10 million. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Green Brick Partners will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Green Brick Partners news, Director Richard S. Press acquired 1,000 shares of Green Brick Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.84 per share, for a total transaction of $51,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 88,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,565,185.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 149,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,197,000 after buying an additional 82,384 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,229,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Green Brick Partners by 155.2% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 159,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,616,000 after buying an additional 96,923 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Green Brick Partners by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 4,876 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Green Brick Partners by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land Development. The Builder operations Central segment operates builders in Texas; and the closing and delivery of homes.

