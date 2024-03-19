GrowGeneration Corp. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts (NASDAQ:GRWG)

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GrowGeneration in a research note issued on Thursday, March 14th. Roth Capital analyst S. Fortune now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.09). The consensus estimate for GrowGeneration’s current full-year earnings is ($0.33) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for GrowGeneration’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ GRWG opened at $2.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 2.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.51. GrowGeneration has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $5.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in GrowGeneration by 644.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in GrowGeneration during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in GrowGeneration by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 42.70% of the company’s stock.

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. The company engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, growing media, lighting, environmental control systems, vertical benching, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products.

