Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of GGAL stock opened at $24.78 on Monday. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 12 month low of $10.28 and a 12 month high of $24.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Financiero Galicia

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 255,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,706,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 31,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150 shares during the period. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

