Grupo Financiero Inbursa (OTCMKTS:GPFOF) versus Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Head-To-Head Survey

Grupo Financiero Inbursa (OTCMKTS:GPFOF) and Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) are both financial services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Grupo Financiero Inbursa and Mercantile Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grupo Financiero Inbursa 0 0 1 0 3.00 Mercantile Bank 0 1 1 0 2.50

Dividends

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Grupo Financiero Inbursa pays an annual dividend of C$0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.8%. Mercantile Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Grupo Financiero Inbursa pays out 12.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mercantile Bank pays out 27.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Mercantile Bank has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years. Grupo Financiero Inbursa is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

10.2% of Grupo Financiero Inbursa shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.6% of Mercantile Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Mercantile Bank shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Grupo Financiero Inbursa and Mercantile Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grupo Financiero Inbursa N/A N/A N/A Mercantile Bank 27.09% 16.85% 1.59%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Grupo Financiero Inbursa and Mercantile Bank’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grupo Financiero Inbursa N/A N/A N/A C$3.16 0.94 Mercantile Bank $303.50 million 1.88 $82.22 million $5.13 6.89

Mercantile Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Grupo Financiero Inbursa. Grupo Financiero Inbursa is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mercantile Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Mercantile Bank beats Grupo Financiero Inbursa on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grupo Financiero Inbursa

Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses in Mexico. The company offers automotive credit, medical expenses, and personal and business online banking services, as well as provides insurance products. Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans; vacant land, land development, and residential construction loans; owner and non-owner occupied real estate loans; multi-family and residential rental property loans; single-family residential real estate loans; home equity line of credit programs; and consumer loans, such as new and used automobile and boat loans, and credit cards, as well as overdraft protection services; and residential mortgage and instalment loans. In addition, it offers courier services and safe deposit facilities; and insurance products, such as private passenger automobile, homeowners, personal inland marine, boat owners, recreational vehicle, dwelling fire, umbrella policies, small business, and life insurance products. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

