Gyrodyne (NASDAQ:GYRO) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.38

Gyrodyne, LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.38 and traded as low as $8.36. Gyrodyne shares last traded at $8.36, with a volume of 5 shares changing hands.

Gyrodyne Trading Up 1.0 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gyrodyne

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gyrodyne stock. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gyrodyne, LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.28% of Gyrodyne worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

About Gyrodyne

Gyrodyne, LLC owns and manages a diversified portfolio of real estate properties comprising office, industrial and service-oriented properties in the New York metropolitan area. Gyrodyne owns a 63 acre site approximately 50 miles east of New York City on the north shore of Long Island, which includes industrial and office buildings and undeveloped property which is the subject of plans to seek value-enhancing entitlements.

