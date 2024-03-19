H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Stake Decreased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) by 56.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 497,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 641,625 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.15% of H World Group worth $19,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTHT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of H World Group by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of H World Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of H World Group during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of H World Group by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in H World Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

H World Group Price Performance

HTHT stock opened at $39.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. H World Group Limited has a 1 year low of $30.20 and a 1 year high of $50.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.74. The stock has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47 and a beta of 0.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of H World Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of H World Group from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of H World Group in a report on Monday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

About H World Group

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

