Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (HOFV) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 20th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of HOFV opened at $3.62 on Tuesday. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $12.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.86.

Get Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment alerts:

Institutional Trading of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOFV. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 526.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,200 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $364,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,905,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 498,201 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 225.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 115,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 80,305 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 445.8% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 84,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 69,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

About Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the premier sports, entertainment, and media enterprise surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.