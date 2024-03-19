Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Purchased by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,107 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 443.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 1,134.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 1,000 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $37.72 on Tuesday. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $27.84 and a 52-week high of $43.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.33 and a 200-day moving average of $37.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 23.21%.

Insider Activity at Halliburton

In related news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $176,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $13,308,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,793,229.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $176,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HAL

About Halliburton

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.