Halliburton to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share, Griffin Securities Forecasts (NYSE:HAL)

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Griffin Securities lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Halliburton in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, March 17th. Griffin Securities analyst K. Simpson now expects that the oilfield services company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.76. The consensus estimate for Halliburton’s current full-year earnings is $3.43 per share. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for Halliburton’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Atb Cap Markets cut Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Halliburton from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.63.

Halliburton Stock Down 0.0 %

HAL opened at $37.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.99. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $27.84 and a 12 month high of $43.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Halliburton

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Halliburton by 443.8% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV lifted its position in Halliburton by 1,134.6% in the third quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 1,000 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $176,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,625 shares in the company, valued at $339,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $176,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,762.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $13,308,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,793,229.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 23.21%.

About Halliburton

(Get Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.