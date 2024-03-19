Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 37,600 shares, a decrease of 7.8% from the February 14th total of 40,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.
Halma Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of Halma stock opened at $28.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Halma has a 12-month low of $21.55 and a 12-month high of $31.44.
Halma Company Profile
