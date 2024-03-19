Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 37,600 shares, a decrease of 7.8% from the February 14th total of 40,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Halma Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Halma stock opened at $28.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Halma has a 12-month low of $21.55 and a 12-month high of $31.44.

Halma Company Profile

Halma plc, together its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets in the United States, Mainland Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical.

