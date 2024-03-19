Harbor Group Inc. Acquires 245 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Harbor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Harbor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Price Performance

SUSA opened at $107.19 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a one year low of $83.24 and a one year high of $108.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.27.

About iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

