Harbor Group Inc. Buys 1,195 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Harbor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the quarter. Harbor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,812,489,000 after buying an additional 953,293,870 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,749,602,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,583,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,854,000 after acquiring an additional 20,165,188 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at about $770,000,000. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,845,566 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $73.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.88 and its 200 day moving average is $67.84. The company has a market cap of $107.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

