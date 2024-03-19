Harbor Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Harbor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Harbor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wit LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,316,516,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% during the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI stock opened at $255.01 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $193.65 and a 1 year high of $257.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.52.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

