Harbor Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Harbor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Harbor Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 71.4% during the third quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ stock opened at $437.48 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $302.01 and a one year high of $448.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $428.87 and its 200 day moving average is $396.46.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

