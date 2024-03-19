Harbor Group Inc. Makes New $201,000 Investment in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Harbor Group Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JMST. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,004,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 274.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 22,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 16,635 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 27,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 9,373 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF stock opened at $50.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.73 and its 200-day moving average is $50.62.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

