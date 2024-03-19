Harbor Group Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2024

Harbor Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REETFree Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 27,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 39,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 10,444 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 5,359 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 57.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 15,985 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 23.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,204,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,019,000 after purchasing an additional 987,459 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the first quarter worth about $237,000.

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

REET stock opened at $23.17 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.55. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $19.69 and a 12 month high of $24.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.93.

About iShares Global REIT ETF

(Free Report)

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.