Harbor Group Inc. Purchases 15,643 Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Harbor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 117.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,643 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Harbor Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Harbor Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AOR. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 198.5% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of AOR stock opened at $54.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.75. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $47.56 and a 1 year high of $55.44.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

