Harbor Group Inc. Purchases New Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Harbor Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 90.1% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.72% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $387.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $384.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $362.25. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $317.91 and a 12 month high of $392.84.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

