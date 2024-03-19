Harbor Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,109 Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Harbor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $802,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,685 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth $276,712,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 65,845.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,835,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $267,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,139 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth $304,475,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 117.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,669,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,185,000 after acquiring an additional 903,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $228.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $210.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.16. The company has a market cap of $65.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.62, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.49 and a 12-month high of $229.56.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 19.36%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ECL. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $193.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.06.

View Our Latest Report on ECL

About Ecolab

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.