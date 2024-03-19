Harbor Group Inc. Sells 260 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Harbor Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Harbor Group Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 495.7% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 874 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $2,816,128.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,768 shares in the company, valued at $16,807,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on DAL. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.54.

View Our Latest Research Report on Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $43.47 on Tuesday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.60 and a 52-week high of $49.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.11. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 46.35% and a net margin of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.59%.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.