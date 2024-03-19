Harbor Group Inc. Sells 36 Shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Harbor Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 0.4% of Harbor Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Harbor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 118,736.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after buying an additional 424,533,112 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,252,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,592,000 after purchasing an additional 350,950 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,482,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,750,000 after buying an additional 150,564 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $918,324,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,117,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,113,000 after buying an additional 29,966 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Price Performance

Shares of VUG stock opened at $341.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $329.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $303.42. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $235.81 and a one year high of $346.51. The company has a market capitalization of $111.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

