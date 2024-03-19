Harbor Group Inc. Sells 69 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Harbor Group Inc. lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Harbor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 135,206.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,238,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,892,078,000 after buying an additional 42,207,421 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 214.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 607,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,698,000 after buying an additional 1,136,554 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2,233.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,170,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,904,000 after buying an additional 1,119,893 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $168,447,000. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $166,212,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $282.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $273.33 and its 200 day moving average is $255.31. The stock has a market cap of $35.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $213.93 and a one year high of $285.22.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

