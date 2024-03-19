Harbor Group Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Harbor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. United Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 222.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 282.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 75.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.4% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $158.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.39 and a 200-day moving average of $145.78. The stock has a market cap of $111.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $130.89 and a 52-week high of $159.99.

About Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.