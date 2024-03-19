Harbor Group Inc. Trims Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Harbor Group Inc. cut its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Harbor Group Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 218.4% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 138,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.27, for a total transaction of $24,572,458.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,020,679.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at $8,649,312.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 138,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.27, for a total value of $24,572,458.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 519,099 shares in the company, valued at $92,020,679.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 306,205 shares of company stock worth $53,974,299. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABBV. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on AbbVie from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on AbbVie from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. HSBC cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, William Blair raised AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.36.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $178.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $182.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $172.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.51. The firm has a market cap of $315.37 billion, a PE ratio of 65.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.58.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 162.28% and a net margin of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 227.11%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

