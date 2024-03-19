Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG) Insider Katerina Patmore Acquires 114 Shares

Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG – Get Free Report) insider Katerina Patmore purchased 114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 132 ($1.68) per share, for a total transaction of £150.48 ($191.57).

Katerina Patmore also recently made the following trade(s):

Harworth Group Price Performance

Shares of LON:HWG opened at GBX 134.50 ($1.71) on Tuesday. Harworth Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 95.40 ($1.21) and a 12 month high of GBX 136.50 ($1.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.06, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 128.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 115.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £435.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -883.99 and a beta of 0.74.

Harworth Group Company Profile

Harworth Group plc operates as a land and property regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. It operates through two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the investment portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income-generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

