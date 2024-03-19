Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Price Target Raised to $61.00

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Hasbro from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Hasbro from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Hasbro from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Hasbro from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.20.

Hasbro Stock Performance

Shares of HAS opened at $53.29 on Friday. Hasbro has a 12 month low of $42.66 and a 12 month high of $73.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of -4.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.73.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.26). Hasbro had a negative net margin of 29.77% and a positive return on equity of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Hasbro will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is -26.12%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hasbro

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 57,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at $407,000. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

