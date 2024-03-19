HC Wainwright Comments on Core Scientific, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Core Scientific in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 13th. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.28. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Core Scientific’s current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share.

Get Core Scientific alerts:

Separately, Compass Point upgraded Core Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $1.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

Core Scientific Stock Performance

Core Scientific stock opened at $3.22 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.57. Core Scientific has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $6.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORZ. BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Core Scientific by 1,709.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,086,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971,495 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Core Scientific by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,667,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 625,662 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Core Scientific by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 828,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 220,532 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Core Scientific

In related news, CEO Adam Taylor Sullivan acquired 65,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.06 per share, for a total transaction of $199,818.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 93,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,884.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Core Scientific news, CEO Adam Taylor Sullivan purchased 65,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.06 per share, for a total transaction of $199,818.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,884.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eric Stanton Weiss purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.03 per share, with a total value of $45,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $45,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Core Scientific

(Get Free Report)

Core Scientific, Inc operates facilities for digital asset mining and colocation services in North America. It provides blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services. The company mines digital assets for its own account and provides hosting colocation services for other large-scale miners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Core Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.