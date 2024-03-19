HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $16.00 target price on the stock.

AC Immune Price Performance

ACIU opened at $3.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.40. AC Immune has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $5.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.58 million, a PE ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AC Immune

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BVF Inc. IL boosted its position in AC Immune by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 14,571,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,856,000 after buying an additional 7,142,857 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its position in AC Immune by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 4,469,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,280 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in AC Immune by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,515,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 193,123 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in AC Immune by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,139,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 162,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of AC Immune by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 474,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 22,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.17% of the company’s stock.

AC Immune Company Profile

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

