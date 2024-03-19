HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Century Therapeutics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Century Therapeutics has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.17.

Century Therapeutics Stock Down 5.0 %

Insider Activity at Century Therapeutics

Shares of IPSC stock opened at $4.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $284.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.29. Century Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $5.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.80.

In related news, insider Adrienne Farid sold 22,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.14, for a total value of $117,351.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,725.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 25,509 shares of company stock valued at $127,635 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Century Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Century Therapeutics by 27.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Century Therapeutics by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,554 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Century Therapeutics by 1,142.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 7,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Century Therapeutics by 37.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.28% of the company’s stock.

Century Therapeutics Company Profile

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

