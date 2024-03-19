HC Wainwright Reiterates Neutral Rating for Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO)

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $1.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.51% from the company’s previous close.

Cytosorbents Trading Up 9.8 %

NASDAQ:CTSO opened at $0.97 on Friday. Cytosorbents has a one year low of $0.84 and a one year high of $4.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $42.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cytosorbents

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avenir Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 2,719,732 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,764,000 after purchasing an additional 164,179 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cytosorbents in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 36,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 16,598 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 2,944,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,536,000 after buying an additional 151,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,616,587 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,804,000 after buying an additional 49,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.23% of the company’s stock.

About Cytosorbents

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine adsorber for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention and treatment of perioperative complications, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant.

