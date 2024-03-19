HC Wainwright Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Free Report) – HC Wainwright increased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Ocular Therapeutix in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 13th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.21). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ocular Therapeutix’s current full-year earnings is ($0.74) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.80.

Shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock opened at $9.44 on Monday. Ocular Therapeutix has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $11.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.32.

In related news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc purchased 930,851 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.52 per share, for a total transaction of $6,999,999.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,591,401 shares in the company, valued at $64,607,335.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc purchased 930,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.52 per share, with a total value of $6,999,999.52. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,591,401 shares in the company, valued at $64,607,335.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Donald Notman sold 6,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $31,843.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 139,932 shares in the company, valued at $692,663.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,366 shares of company stock valued at $194,862 in the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 84.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

