HC Wainwright Weighs in on Pharming Group’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:PHAR)

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Pharming Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 14th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pharming Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Pharming Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Pharming Group stock opened at $11.35 on Monday. Pharming Group has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $17.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.85. The company has a market cap of $761.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.07 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 4.29.

Pharming Group ( NASDAQ:PHAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $81.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.83 million. Pharming Group had a negative return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 4.13%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pharming Group stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's commercialized product is RUCONEST, a plasma-free rhC1INH protein replacement therapy for the treatment acute hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks.

