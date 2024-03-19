HC Wainwright Weighs in on Spero Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:SPRO)

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 18th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju anticipates that the company will earn ($0.90) per share for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Spero Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.13) per share.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 18th.

Spero Therapeutics Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of SPRO opened at $1.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.35. The stock has a market cap of $93.20 million, a PE ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.55. Spero Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $2.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spero Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 56.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 272,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 98,485 shares during the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP lifted its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 3.0% during the second quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 3,444,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,995,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 114.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 303,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 161,775 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 413.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 314,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 253,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.25% of the company’s stock.

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, a novel oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

