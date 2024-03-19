Head-To-Head Analysis: Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) vs. Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT)

Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT – Get Free Report) and Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Globalstar and Elisa Oyj’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Globalstar -14.61% -6.43% -2.54% Elisa Oyj N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Globalstar and Elisa Oyj’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Globalstar $223.81 million 11.80 -$24.72 million ($0.01) -139.00 Elisa Oyj N/A N/A N/A $1.42 31.29

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Elisa Oyj has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Globalstar. Globalstar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Elisa Oyj, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

17.1% of Globalstar shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.5% of Elisa Oyj shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.0% of Globalstar shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Globalstar and Elisa Oyj, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Globalstar 0 0 0 0 N/A Elisa Oyj 2 2 1 0 1.80

Summary

Elisa Oyj beats Globalstar on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Globalstar

Globalstar, Inc. provides mobile satellite services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications. It also provides one-way or two-way communications and data transmissions using mobile devices, including the SPOT family of products, such as SPOT X, SPOT Gen4, and SPOT Trace that transmit messages and the location of the device; commercial Internet of Things transmission products to track cargo containers and rail cars, as well as to monitor utility meters, and oil and gas assets; small satellite transmitter modules comprising the STX-3, ST-150 and ST100, and chips that enable an integrator's products to access its network; engineering and other communication services using MSS and terrestrial spectrum licenses; undertakes installation of gateways and antennas; and hardware and software products design and development services. The company distributes its products through retailers and sales force, as well as www.findmespot.com e-commerce website. Globalstar, Inc. serves recreation and personal, government, public safety and disaster relief, oil and gas, animal tracking, maritime and fishing, construction, utilities, and transportation, as well as natural resources, mining, leisure, emergency services, agriculture, and forestry markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, Louisiana.

About Elisa Oyj

Elisa Oyj provides telecommunications services in Finland, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers. The company offers telecommunications and communications services, such as fixed and mobile subscription, digital, cable-tv subscription, entertainment, and e-reading services, as well as video conferencing services. The company provides Elisa IndustrIQ for industrial software; Elisa Polystar for telecom software; and Elisa Videra that provides virtual communication solutions. It also offers solutions for automation of network management and operation for mobile operators; IoT solutions for industries; and ICT and online services. The company serves consumers, corporates, and public administration organizations. Elisa Oyj was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

