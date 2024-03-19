Head-To-Head Analysis: Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) & Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) and Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Jaguar Health and Dynavax Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jaguar Health 0 0 0 0 N/A Dynavax Technologies 0 1 3 0 2.75

Dynavax Technologies has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 113.68%. Given Dynavax Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Dynavax Technologies is more favorable than Jaguar Health.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Volatility & Risk

12.2% of Jaguar Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.1% of Dynavax Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Jaguar Health shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Dynavax Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Jaguar Health has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dynavax Technologies has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Jaguar Health and Dynavax Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jaguar Health -370.40% -1,191.67% -79.95% Dynavax Technologies -2.75% -1.08% -0.66%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Jaguar Health and Dynavax Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jaguar Health $11.96 million 0.29 -$47.45 million N/A N/A Dynavax Technologies $232.28 million 6.51 -$6.39 million ($0.06) -194.97

Dynavax Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Jaguar Health.

Summary

Dynavax Technologies beats Jaguar Health on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jaguar Health

Jaguar Health, Inc., a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy. The company also develops Crofelemer, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for or prophylaxis of diarrhea in adult cancer patients, and to address rare/orphan disease indications, including Short bowel syndrome with intestinal failure and/or congenital diarrheal disorders; supportive care for diarrhea relief in inflammatory bowel diseases; diarrhea-predominant irritable bowel syndrome; and for idiopathic/functional diarrhea. In addition, it develops NP-300, a second-generation proprietary anti-secretory antidiarrheal drug for symptomatic relief and treatment of moderate-to-severe diarrhea; and Canalevia, an oral plant-based drug candidate to treat chemotherapy-induced diarrhea in dogs and exercise-induced diarrhea in dogs. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe. The company also manufactures and sells CpG 1018, the adjuvant used in HEPLISAV-B. Dynavax Technologies Corporation has a collaboration agreement with Valneva Scotland Limited; Zhejiang Clover Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.; Clover Biopharmaceuticals (Hong Kong) Co., Limited; Biological E. Limited; PT Bio Farma; Medigen Vaccine Biologics; and Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd. The company was formerly known as Double Helix Corporation and changed its name to Dynavax Technologies Corporation in September 1996. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

