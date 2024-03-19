Head-To-Head Comparison: Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) versus Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXSAP)

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXSAP – Get Free Report) and Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.0% of Dorian LPG shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.9% of Dorian LPG shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Pyxis Tankers pays an annual dividend of $1.94 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.9%. Dorian LPG pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Dorian LPG pays out 26.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pyxis Tankers 0 0 0 0 N/A Dorian LPG 0 1 3 0 2.75

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Pyxis Tankers and Dorian LPG, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Dorian LPG has a consensus target price of $40.25, suggesting a potential upside of 8.23%. Given Dorian LPG’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Dorian LPG is more favorable than Pyxis Tankers.

Profitability

This table compares Pyxis Tankers and Dorian LPG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pyxis Tankers N/A N/A N/A Dorian LPG 55.02% 33.59% 17.56%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pyxis Tankers and Dorian LPG’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pyxis Tankers $50.60 million N/A N/A N/A N/A Dorian LPG $389.75 million 3.87 $172.44 million $7.53 4.94

Dorian LPG has higher revenue and earnings than Pyxis Tankers.

Summary

Dorian LPG beats Pyxis Tankers on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pyxis Tankers

Pyxis Tankers Inc. operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals. As of March 31, 2023, the company operated a fleet of four tankers. Pyxis Tankers Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Maroussi, Greece. Pyxis Tankers Inc. is a subsidiary of Maritime Investors Corp.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

