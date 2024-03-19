Head-To-Head Review: Rocky Mountain Dealerships (OTCMKTS:RCKXF) & W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW)

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) and Rocky Mountain Dealerships (OTCMKTS:RCKXF – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score W.W. Grainger 1 6 1 0 2.00 Rocky Mountain Dealerships 0 0 0 0 N/A

W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus target price of $913.89, suggesting a potential downside of 8.10%. Given W.W. Grainger’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe W.W. Grainger is more favorable than Rocky Mountain Dealerships.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio W.W. Grainger $16.48 billion 2.97 $1.83 billion $36.21 27.46 Rocky Mountain Dealerships N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

W.W. Grainger has higher revenue and earnings than Rocky Mountain Dealerships.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets W.W. Grainger 11.10% 56.54% 23.03% Rocky Mountain Dealerships N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.2% of W.W. Grainger shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.9% of W.W. Grainger shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

W.W. Grainger beats Rocky Mountain Dealerships on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools. It also offers technical support and inventory management services. The company serves smaller businesses to large corporations, government entities, and other institutions, as well as commercial, healthcare, and manufacturing industries through sales and service representatives, and electronic and ecommerce channels. W.W. Grainger, Inc. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois.

About Rocky Mountain Dealerships

Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc., through its subsidiaries, sells, rents, leases, and provides support services for new and used agriculture and industrial equipment. The company provides tractors, planters, air drills and carts, sprayers, floaters, liquid nutrient applicators, balers, combines and combine heads, tillage, loaders and attachments, mowers and conditioners, and windrowers, as well as used equipment and replacement parts for agriculture and construction applications. It also offers third-party equipment financing and insurance services; and in-branch and mobile/on-site repair and maintenance services, as well as provides or arranges other ancillary offerings, such as GPS signal subscriptions. The company offers products of various brands, such as Case IH Agriculture, Case Construction, New Holland, Bourgault, Seed Hawk, MacDon, and Claas through its store and online. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a dealership network of 37 branches under the Rocky Mountain Equipment and RME Deal Zone USA trade names in Alberta, Manitoba, and Saskatchewan, Western Canada, as well as Tonganoxie, Kansas. Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

