HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Receives $64.82 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.82.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DINO. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday.

Shares of HF Sinclair stock opened at $59.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.48 and a 200 day moving average of $55.87. HF Sinclair has a 12 month low of $37.12 and a 12 month high of $62.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. HF Sinclair’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HF Sinclair will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

In other news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 4,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.94 per share, with a total value of $246,369.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 131,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,767,879.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $402,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,703,866.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin Myers purchased 4,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.94 per share, for a total transaction of $246,369.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 131,793 shares in the company, valued at $7,767,879.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DINO. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth about $13,947,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,169,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,823,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at about $292,000. 89.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

