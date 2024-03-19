HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA) Stock Price Down 0.3%

HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA – Get Free Report) was down 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.75 and last traded at $10.75. Approximately 3,300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 121,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.78.
HH&L Acquisition Trading Down 0.3 %
The company has a market cap of $156.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.78 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.69.
Insider Activity at HH&L Acquisition
In related news, major shareholder Highbridge Capital Management sold 250,000 shares of HH&L Acquisition stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $2,687,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,687,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.
About HH&L Acquisition
HH&L Acquisition Co does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on healthcare or healthcare-related companies in Asian markets.
