HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA) Stock Price Down 0.3%

HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA – Get Free Report) was down 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.75 and last traded at $10.75. Approximately 3,300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 121,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.78.

HH&L Acquisition Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $156.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.78 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.69.

Insider Activity at HH&L Acquisition

In related news, major shareholder Highbridge Capital Management sold 250,000 shares of HH&L Acquisition stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $2,687,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,687,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About HH&L Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HHLA. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of HH&L Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in HH&L Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,958,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in HH&L Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $13,806,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in HH&L Acquisition by 170.6% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 164,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 103,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its position in shares of HH&L Acquisition by 482.3% in the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 128,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 106,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.24% of the company’s stock.

HH&L Acquisition Co does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on healthcare or healthcare-related companies in Asian markets.

